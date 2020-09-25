NSE advances, gains N107bn

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the fifth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.79 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 204.12 basis points or 0.79 per cent to close at 25.987.14 as against 25.783.02 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N107 billion to close at N13.581trillion from N13.474 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 359.31 million shares exchanged in 3,576 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 166.24 million shares exchanged by investors in 533 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc followed with a turnover of 88.93 million shares in 1,466 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 25 while decliners closed at seven. Nigerian Breweries Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N47.85 per share while Union Dicon Plc followed with a gain of eight per cent to close at 27 kobo per share. Royal Exchange Plc added 7.41 per cent to close at 29 kobo per share.

Like this: Like Loading...