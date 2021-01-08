Business

NSE advances, gains N66bn

The bulls maintained grip on the equities market yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.3 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 125.7 basis points or 0.3 per cent to close at 40,590.85 index points as against 40,465.15 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N66 billion to close at N21.224 trillion from N21.158 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 2.13 billion shares exchanged in 4,559 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Beverages / Distillers sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 1.91 billon shares exchanged by investors in 237 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Champion Breweries Plc and Guinness Nigeria Plc.The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Access Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 69.41 million shares in 1,360 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 29 while decliners closed at 14.

FTN Cocoa, Plc, Livestock’s Feeds Plc and Seplat Petroleum Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 66kobo, N1.65, N451.00 per share respectively, while ARDOVA Plc followed with 9.96 per cent to close at N14.90 per share. Japaul Gold Plc added 9.88 per cent to close at 89 kobo per share.

