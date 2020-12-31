Business

NSE advances with N214bn gain

The bulls yesterday maintained grip on market activities following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.03 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 402.14 basis points or 1.03 per cent to close at 39.512.31 as against 39.110.17 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N214 billion to close at N20.660 trillion from N20,446 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 372.93 million shares exchanged in 5,190 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 169.66 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,051 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Dangote Cement Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of Lasaco Assurance Plc and AXAMansard Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 44.11 million shares in 264 deals.

Market breadth closed positive as BUA Cement led 23 gainers as against 19 losers topped by FTN Cocoa at the end of today’s session. BUA Cement Plc, International Breweries Plc and Eterna Oil Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N70.4, N6.49 and N5.61 per share respectively while C and I Leasing Plc followed with a gain of 9.74 per cent to close at N4.93 per share.

NEM Insurance Plc added 9.40 per cent to close at N1.63 per share. On the other hand, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc dropped 5.45 per cent to close at N26.00 per share. UBA Plc followed with 5.36 per cent to close at N5.3 per share.

