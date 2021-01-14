Business

NSE advances with N24bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The bulls maintained grip on equities market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.11 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 45.1 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 40,341,05 index points as against 40,296.95 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N24 billion to close at N21.093 trillion from N21.069 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 468.34 million shares exchanged in 5,702 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The insurance subsector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 152.09 million shares exchanged by investors in 436 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Lasaco Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 132.61 million shares in 1,689 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 32 while decliners also closed at 16. Academy Press Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Veritas Kapital Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 33 kobo, 22 kobo and 22 kobo per share respectively.

BOC Gases Plc followed with a gain of 9.92 per cent to close at N12.52 per share. Champion Breweries Plc added 9.80 per cent to close at N1.12 per share. On the other hand, Challaram Nigeria Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.96 per cent to close at N2.26 kobo per share. Livestock Feeds Plc followed with 9.74 per cent to close at N1.76 per share while CHI Plc trailed with a loss of 8.82 per cent to close at 31 kobo per share.

Our Reporters

