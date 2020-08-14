NSE advances with N50bn gain

The bulls maintained their grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks as investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.38 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 85.19 basis points or 0.38 per cent to close at 25.236.97 as against 25.141.48 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N50 billion to close at N13.165 trillion from N13.115 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 258.08 million shares exchanged in 3,640 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 49.24 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,099 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 24.36 million shares in 647 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 15 while decliners closed at 18. AXA-Mansard Assurance Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.66 per cent to close at N1.59 per share while CHI Plc followed by 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo per share. Unilever Nigeria Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at N13.00 per share.

