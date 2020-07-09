NSE advances with N94bn gain

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors positioned to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.74 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 85.19 basis points or 0.74 per cent to close at 24.278.07 as against 24.097.48 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N94 billion to close at N12.664 trillion from N12.570 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 232.61 million shares exchanged in 3,523 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 96.97 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,231 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and UBA Plc followed with a turnover of 63.83 million shares in 553 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 25 while decliners closed at eight.

Wapco Plc led the gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N11.00 per share while Julius Berger Nigeria Plc followed with 9.90 per cent to close at N17.20 per share. Linkage Assurance Plc added 9.30 per cent to close at 47 kobo per share. On the other hand, Berger Paints Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.63 per cent to close at N6.10 per share. Caverton Plc followed with 4.40 per cent to close at N1.74 per share while ETI Plc trailed with a loss of 4.17 per cent to close at N4.60 per share.

