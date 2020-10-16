NSE-All Share Index market remains flat

Stock market yesterday again closed flat as NSE All Share Index (ASI) closed at 28,344.04 basis points as against +0.001 per cent appreciation recorded previously. The market breath closed positive with 13 gainers against 12 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index depreciated by 0.29 basis points or 0.001 per cent to close at 28,344.04 index points as against 28,344.33 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities stood at N14.815 trillion the previous day to N14.814 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 342.19 million shares exchanged in 4,048 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 197.63 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,569 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by the activities in the shares of Ecobank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 79.63 million shares in 733 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.98 per cent to close at N5.29 per share while Wapco Plc followed with 4.03 per cent to close at N18.05 per share.

Guinness Nigeria Plc added 3.23 per cent to close at N16.00 per share. On the flip side, AIICO Insurance Plc led the losers with a drop of 3.57 per cent to close at 81 kobo per share while GSK Plc shed 3.45 per cent to close at N5.60 per share. Fidson Health Care Plc trailed with 3.00 per cent to close at N3.56 per share.

