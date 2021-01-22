NSE bearish as stocks shed N25bn

Equity trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on a negative rout to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip on the local bourse following sell-off on blue chip firms.

The local bourse recorded 14 gainers against 50 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 48.57 basis points or 0.12 per cent to close at 41,099.15 index points as against 41,147.72 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N25 billion from N21.524 trillion the previous day to N21,499 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 1.12 billion shares exchanged in 7,405 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Diversified industries sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 436.68 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,042 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Transcorp Plc and UACN Plc. Also, the insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 324.72 million shares in 1,100 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Multiverse Nigeria Plc and NNFM Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 22 kobo and N9.68 per share respectively while Champion Breweries Plc followed with 9.89 per cent to close at N1.78 per share. NCR Plc added 9.65 per cent to close at N2.59 per share.

