NSE begins week negative, loses N40bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative rout as investors take profits from last week’s bullish rally. However, the market breath also closed positive with 35 gainers against 22 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 93.76 basis points or 0.23 per cent to close at 1,082.38 index points as against 41,176.14 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N40 billion from N21.530 trillion the last Friday to N21.490 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover1.01 billion shares exchanged in 7,404 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The insurance sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 229.92 million shares exchanged by investors in 776 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of SUNU Assurance Plc and Universal Insurance Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 135.74 million shares in 2,078 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, African Alliance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, RT Breicoe Plc, Tranex Plc and Universal Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 22 kobo, N1.32, N10.45, 22 kobo, 88 kobo and 22 kobo per share respectively while BOC Gases Plc followed with 9.98 per cent to close at N13.77 per share. Livestock Feeds Plc added 9.95 per cent to close at N2.32 per share.

