Business

NSE begins week negative, loses N40bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative rout as investors take profits from last week’s bullish rally. However, the market breath also closed positive with 35 gainers against 22 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 93.76 basis points or 0.23 per cent to close at 1,082.38 index points as against 41,176.14 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N40 billion from N21.530 trillion the last Friday to N21.490 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover1.01 billion shares exchanged in 7,404 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The insurance sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 229.92 million shares exchanged by investors in 776 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of SUNU Assurance Plc and Universal Insurance Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 135.74 million shares in 2,078 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, African Alliance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, RT Breicoe Plc, Tranex Plc and Universal Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 22 kobo, N1.32, N10.45, 22 kobo, 88 kobo and 22 kobo per share respectively while BOC Gases Plc followed with 9.98 per cent to close at N13.77 per share. Livestock Feeds Plc added 9.95 per cent to close at N2.32 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Accelerating revival of Nigeria’s textile industry

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Last week’s stakeholders’ meeting of Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) associations in Abuja, presented a good opportunity for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give an update on the critical contributions it is making towards a quick revival of the nation’s struggling textile industry, writes Tony Chukwunyem     Given that prior to the […]
Business

Affordability: Group seeks cut in mobile phones’ tax

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Alliance for Affordable Internet, A4AI, a global group advocating for cheaper internet, has challenged governments of member countries, which include Nigeria, to reduce taxes and duties on mobile phones. This, it said, had become necessary to make phones affordable to many people, adding that phones are no longer luxuries. The group, in its latest report […]
Business

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica