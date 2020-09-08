Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.

 

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N13 billion from N13.358 trillion  last Friday to N13.345 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 254.97 million shares exchanged in 4,699 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 126.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,034 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, other financial institutions sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of FCMB Plc and Custodian Investment Plc followed  with a turnover of 38.29 million shares in 285 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.13 per cent to close at N2.25 per share while NEM Insurance Plc followed with 8.70 per cent to close at N2.25 per share. C and I Leasing Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at N3.90 per share.

 

On the flip side, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 6.25 per cent to close at 90 kobo per share while Chams Plc shed 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share. Red Star Express Plc shed 4.37 per cent to close at N3.72 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lockdown, FX scarcity scare take toll on economy

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Scarcity of forex occasioned by the fall in the prices crude oil in the international market, Nigeria’s main export and source of foreign exchange, have started taking toll on the economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports   Lenders to limit debit card spending abroad to ease FX risk   Indications during the week were that banks in […]
Business

Jeff Bezos becomes £10bn richer in just one day as Amazon shares surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became $13bn (£10bn) richer in a single day on Monday after shares in his company surged nearly 8%. Already the world’s richest man by a huge margin, Bezos is now estimated to be worth $189.3bn (£148bn). His fortune has ballooned $74bn (£58bn) this year alone, according to Bloomberg, with Amazon […]
Business

CBN loans: Ensuring accessibility for genuine farmers

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Following recent pronouncement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for integration of non-interest credit facilities into the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) and other agricultural credit schemes, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and other agric stakeholders have demanded that the window be exclusively opened to genuine farmers through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: