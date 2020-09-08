NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N13 billion from N13.358 trillion last Friday to N13.345 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 254.97 million shares exchanged in 4,699 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 126.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,034 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, other financial institutions sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of FCMB Plc and Custodian Investment Plc followed with a turnover of 38.29 million shares in 285 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.13 per cent to close at N2.25 per share while NEM Insurance Plc followed with 8.70 per cent to close at N2.25 per share. C and I Leasing Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at N3.90 per share.

On the flip side, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 6.25 per cent to close at 90 kobo per share while Chams Plc shed 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share. Red Star Express Plc shed 4.37 per cent to close at N3.72 per share.

