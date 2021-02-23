Business

NSE begins week negative with N17bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative as investors continues to take profits from gains recorded a few weeks ago. The market breadth also closed negative with 20 gainers against 26 losers.

 

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 32.61 basis points or 0.08 per cent to close at 40.154.09 index points as against 40.186.70 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N17 billion from N21.025 trillion the last Friday to N21.008 trillion as market sentiment re  mained on the negative territory.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 289.33 million shares exchanged in 4,953 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 124.22 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,542 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Bank Plc.

 

Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 42.92 million shares in 772 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, UPDC Reit Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.35 per cent to close at N5.85 per share while CHI Plc followed with 9.09 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share. Academy Press Plc added 8.57 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share.

 

On the flip side, Africa Prudential Registrars Plc led the losers by 9.59 per cent to close at N6.60 per share while Lasaco Assurance Plc shed 9.52 per cent to close at N1.52 per share. Niger Insurance Plc shed 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

WTO postpones meeting to select new D-G

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed a general council meeting set for Monday, November 9, where members were expected to review whether to select their next Director-General (DG), Bloomberg reported Friday. According to the news outlet, the decision will delay the WTO’s ability to confirm Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and first […]
Business

COVID-19: Dangers of Nigerian VIPs’ culture to aviation safety

Posted on Author WOLE Shadare writes

Nigeria is in no hurry to shed its VIP culture. There exists a VIP bazaar in the country. The upshot is a strategic subject as airport security gets sucked into the vortex of prestige, WOLE Shadare writes   Yari, Fintiri ‘found’ out   The alleged irresponsible conduct of a former Governor of Adamawa State, Abdullazeez […]
Business

Report ranks Edo high on job creation, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new report by Vistern Partners Nigeria Limited has ranked Edo State as one of the best and safest states to do business in the country with new job opportunities. Specifically, the report ranked the state high on business registration, tax administration, contract enforcement and dispute resolution, land administration and registering property, getting electricity and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica