NSE begins week negative with N35bn loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative route following investors’ low sentiments at the bourse.

 

However, the market breadth also closed positive with 17 gainers against 15 losers.

 

Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 67.17 basis points or 0.27 per cent to close at 25,132.67 index points as against 25,199.84 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N35 billion from  N13.145 trillion the last Friday to N13.110 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 161.23 million shares exchanged in 3,597deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 82.29 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,219 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.

 

Also, banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with a  turnover of 43.06 million shares in 542 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Unilever Nigeria Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N13.75 per share while NNFM Plc followed with 9.82 per cent to close at N.25 per share. Julius Berger Plc added 9.63 per cent to close at N16.50 per share.

 

On the flip side, Livestock Feeds Plc led the losers with a drop of 8.33 per cent to close at 55 kobo per share while Vitafoam Nigeria Plc shed 5.22 per cent to close at N5.45 per share. International Breweries Plc shed 3.51 per cent to close at N2.75 per share.

