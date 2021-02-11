News

NSE: CAP, Portland’s business merger to create value

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that it expects the business combination between CAP Plc and Portland Paints Plc to create value for the shareholders. CAP and Portland Paints, both subsidiaries of UAC of Nigeria, recently secured the approval of shareholders to merge both businesses. By combining both companies, CAP Plc, being the resulting entity will expectedly benefit from the diversified revenue base, economies of scale and operational efficiencies that this merger presents.

Speaking at the Facts Behind the Merger presentation on the floor of the exchange yesterday, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NSE, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, stated: “At the NSE, we continue to provide a platform to support our clients in meeting their strategic business objectives and it is our delight to see listed companies take full advantage of the NSE’s products and services.

“I must, therefore, commend the Board and Management of CAP Plc and Portland Paint Plc for utilising this platform to communicate to their stakeholders and inform the market of their strategic and operational developments. “We believe that this combination presents a compelling opportunity to create significant value for the shareholders of CAP Plc and also achieve the company’s strategic growth objectives.” On his part, the Managing Director (MD), CAP Plc, Mr. David Wright, thanked the management of the exchange and capital market stakeholders present for the opportunity to share insights on the milestone achievement for both companies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Saudi decongests prisons, to repatriate 200 Nigerians

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*94 stranded Nigerians in Lebanon return *Oyo receives 55 returnees To decongest their prisons, the Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans to deport 200 Nigerians serving different prison terms soon. The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa at the Murtala Muhammed International airport while […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to Nigerians: Don’t jeopardise hard-won unity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says economy too fragile to bear another lockdown President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to desist from actions and comments that could jeopardise the unity and progress of the nation. The President made this appeal yesterday at the Presidential Villa while launching the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem and Appeal Fund with […]
News Top Stories

Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC grills ex-FIRS chair, Fowler

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Source: Commission probing tenure as LIRS boss   A crack team of detectives assembled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, interrogated the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office.   Specifically, Fowler was grilled in connection with “performance bonus fraud” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica