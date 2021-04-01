NSE celebrates Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Ex-official national Council, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, was hosted to a digital closing gong ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE yesterday. With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned by shareholders, bringing to an end the leadership of the ntional council. The farewell event for Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede was well attended by members of the capital market ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said: “It is my deep pleasure to celebrate Mr. Aig- Imoukhuede today for his exemplary stewardship as First Vice President, President and Ex- Officio of the National Council for over seven years.

“The transformational groundwork he laid made it easier to succeed him as Council President and avidly pursue the vision to build a world-class exchange. “Furthermore, I would like to thank him for his wise and valuable counsel to the NSE over the years which were instrumental in the attainment of demutualisation and will continue to guide the entire Group in this new era. “I speak on behalf of the Management and Staff of the NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries in commending him for his exceptional service and wishing him well in his future endeavours.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, said: “I must thank the ever astute Ex-Officio, National Council, NSE, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CON for the hands-on experience and business expertise with which he has contributed to the growth of the NSE over the years. “During his time as President of the National Council, he provided unique insights that saw to the development of the exchange despite the harsh economic and policy environments that often characterised his tenure.

