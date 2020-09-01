Business

NSE closes August positive with N9bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to end the month of August on the upswing as investors continue to take position on undervalued stocks and anticipation of end of year dividend

 

The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.07 per cent as market breath closed negative with 11 gainers against 17 losers.

 

Consequently, the All- Share Index grew by 17.76 basis points or 0.07 per cent from 25,309.37 index points last Friday to 25,327.13 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N9 billion  to close at N13.212 trillion from N13.203 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 96.68 million shares exchanged in 1,374 deals.

 

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with 34.45 million units traded in 598 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of302 million shares in 3,854 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc led the gainers chart by 10 per cent to close at N192.50 per share while FTN Cocoa Plc followed with 8.33 per cent to close at 26 kobo per share, and Royal Exchange Plc gained 7.69 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share.

 

On the flip side, C and I Leasing Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N3.60 per share. UAC Property Plc followed with a loss of 7.61 per cent to close at 85 kobo per share while Red Star Express Plc dropped by 5.19 per cent to close at N3.65 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

World Bank mulls trimming poor countries’ debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has said that it is looking at ways to reduce the amount of debt owed by poor nations – rather than simply delaying payments — to attract more investors in the wake of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and recession. The bank’s President, Mr. David Malpass, who disclosed this yesterday in a […]
Business

Ecobank Group wins award for innovation in Financial Services

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Pan-African banking group, Ecobank has won the Award for Innovation in Financial Services at the 2020 edition of the prestigious African Banker magazine Awards. The Awards, which reward banking excellence in Africa, were announced at a virtual ceremony held on 26th August.     The African Banker’s judging process sought to recognise the African banks […]
Business

Exchange issues DFN on 13 firms

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has issued Deficiency Filing Notice (DFN) to 13 quoted firms who failed in filing their financials as at when due. The defaulting companies include, Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, DN Tyre & Rubber Plc , FTN Cocoa Processors Plc,. Goldlink Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: