NSE closes final week of 2020 positive

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the last week of year 2020 on positive rout as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.79 per cent and 3.83 per cent to close the week at 40,270.72 and N21.057 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Banking, AFR Bank Value, and Consumer Goods which depreciated by 0.56 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 0.50 per cent while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat It was another brief trad-ing week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday, December 28, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.806 billion shares worth N25.966 billion in 14,634 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.756 billion shares valued at N40.311 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,459 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.266 billion shares valued at N7.630 billion traded in 7,251 deals; thus contributing 70.07 per cent and 29.38 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 193.541 million shares worth N783.214 million in 1,093 deals. The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 117.755 million shares worth N1.050 billion in 2,116 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely AIICO Insurance Plc, Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 763.173 million shares worth N3.029 billion in 1,764 deals, contributing 42.25 per cent and 11.67 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty two equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 35 equities in the previous week. Thirty two equities depreciated in price, higher than 18 equities in the previous week, while 97 equities remained unchanged, lower than 108 recorded in the previous week. A total of 26,141 units of ETPs valued at N185.334 million were traded this week in 35 deals compared with a total of 645,669 units valued at N2.009 billion transacted last week in 33 deals. A total of 5,218 units of bonds valued at N5.773 million were traded this week in 12 deals compared with a total of 488 units valued at N499,807.41 transacted last week in 11 deals.

