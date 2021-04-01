Business

NSE closes March negative, records N116bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a negative note to end the month of March on the downswing as profit taking takes toll on share prices despite 2020 impressive earnings’ results. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, depreciated by 0.56 per cent as market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers and 24 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 221.98 basis points or 0.56 per cent from 39,267.11 index points the previous day to 39,267.11, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N116 billion to close at N20.428 trillion from N20.544 trillion.

On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 191.05 million shares exchanged in 572 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Unity Bank Plc and UBN Plc. The premium subsector boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc followed with 55.28 million units traded in 1,100 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 347.17 million shares in 3,990 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 66 kobo per share while Meyer Paints Plc and Prestige Assurance Plc followed with 9.76 per cent each to close at 45 kobo apiece per share and NEM Insurance Plc with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N2.30 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PTAD pays N6.2bn pension

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it paid N6.2 billion as pension arrears to 16,210 pensioners. The clearance, it said in a statement, preceded an expanded re-validation and re-computation exercise undertaken by it with a to clearing all pension arrears and resolve all complaints of short payments and outstanding gratuities for civil service pensioners […]
Business

Post-blockade: Prices of tomatoes, yam, beans rebound in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Indication at the weekend was that food prices which rose a couple of weeks ago as a result of the food blockade by the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) has started coming down to the levels before the blockade. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports   T he impact of the of the […]
Business

Conoil shareholders approve N1.39bn dividend payment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Shareholders of Conoil Plc have approved the payment of N1.39 billion dividend proposed by the board of the oil marketing company, coming on the back of appreciable performance recorded in the 2019 financial year.     To this end, the shareholders will get 200 kobo on every 50 kobo ordinary share.   At the virtual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica