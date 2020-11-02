NSE closes October positive

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished the last week of October positive as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 6.39 per cent to close the week at 30,530.69 and N15.958 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE ASeM Index that closed flat.

It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, October 29, public holiday to commemorate Eid-el-Maulud.

Meanwhile , a total turnover of 1.909 billion shares worth N23.610 billion in 23,578 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.505 billion shares valued at N19.668 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 20,552 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.478 billion shares valued at N15.576 billion traded in 12,546 deals; thus contributing 77.41 per cent and 65.97 per cen to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 131.788 million shares worth N2.613 billion in 4,112 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods, with a turnover of 83.526 million shares worth N3.573 billion in 1,818 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holding Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 576.514 million shares worth N6.791 billion in 4,652 deals, contributing 30.19 per cent and 28.76 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 262,849 units valued at N2.160 billion were traded last week in 52 deals compared with a total of 284,105 units valued at N2.090 billion transacted the previous week in 44 deals.

A total of 7,730 units valued at N9.211 million were traded last week in 15 deals compared with a total of 19,811 units valued at N25.898 million transacted the previous week in 10 deals.

Sixty eight equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 28 equities in the previous week. Six equities depreciated in price, lower than 35 equities in the previous week, while 94 equities remained unchanged, lower than 99 recorded in the previous week.

The October 2020 Issues of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond were listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday, 26 October 2020.

Additional 687,142 units of NEWGOLD ETF were listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The supplementary listing on The Exchange arose from the Issuer’s creation of additional units of NEWGOLD ETF. With this listing of the additional 687,142 units, the total issued and outstanding balance of NEWGOLD ETF listed on the exchange has now increased from 1,050,000 to 1,737,142 units.

