NSE closes week bearish with 1.6% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), last week, closed negative as low sentiments dominated the local bourse.

 

According to market analysts, the bears took full advantage of the gains over the last two weeks in booking profit on bellwether stocks. Save for the last trading day of the week; the local bourse recorded losses in all of the week’s four trading sessions.

 

Accordingly, the All-Share Index shed 1.6 per cent week on week (w/w) to close at 39,198.75 points. Consequently, the YTD returns moderated to -2.7 per cent. However, activity levels were mixed, as trading volumes declined by -3.8 per cent w/w while value traded rose by 41.8 per cent w/w.

 

Consequently, following profit-takings in some major  blue chip firms, Stanbic IBTC Plc shed-6.0 per cent, MTN Nigeria Plc lost -4.1 per cent, GTBank Plc dropped by-2.8 per cent, and Dangote Cement Plc dropped by-2.5 per cent to drove the weekly loss. Sectoral performance was broadly positive as the Oil and Gas gained +5.3 per cent, Consumer Goods with a gain of+0.6 per cent, and Banking +0.6 per cent. On the flip side, the Insurance lost-2.2 per cent and Industrial Goods lost -1.6 per cent as indices closed in the red.

 

Analysts at Cordros Capital  reacting to the development said: “With the Q1-21 earnings season now out of the way, we believe a “choppy theme” will be the order of the day as investors keep their gaze on yield movements in the FI market.

 

“The bears will likely maintain dominance as the absence of positive triggers will limit buying interest from the bulls.

 

Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

