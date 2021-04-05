NSE closes week with 0.76% loss

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.76 per cent to close last week at 38,916.74 and N20.361 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Mainboard, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value and NSE Consumer Goods Index which appreciated by 0.06 per cent, 0.78 per cent, 2.82 per cent, 2.64 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.93, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday April 2, 2021 (Good Friday) public holiday to commemorate the 2021 Easter celebrations.

A total turnover of 1.445 billion shares worth N19.039 billion in 17,400 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.530 billion shares valued at N21.311 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 20,016 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.033 billion shares valued at N13.369 billion traded in 9,179 deals; thus contributing 71.51 per cent and 70.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 131.153 million shares worth N578.393 million in 811 deals.

The third place was Consum-er Goods Industry, with a turnover of 92.937 million shares worth N1.750 billion in 2,892 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc,

Union Bank Nig. Plc and Wema Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 670.354 million shares worth N10.331 billion in 1,990 deals, contributing 46.39 per cent and 54.26 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Forty-two equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 48 equities in the previous week.

Twenty-two equities depreciated in price, higher than 18 equities in the previous week, while 98 equities remained unchanged, higher than 96 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 108,271 units of ETPs valued at N445.285 million were traded last week in 16 deals compared with a total of 25,905 units valued at N208.954 million transacted the previous week in seven deals.

A total of 50,358 units of bonds valued at N55.298 million were traded last week in 14 deals compared with a total of 93,124 units valued at N97.453 million transacted the previous week in 47 deals

Like this: Like Loading...