NSE dips further, posts N2bn loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share price as the bears sustained grip following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only nine gainers against 23 losers to sustain downward trend.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 3.86 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 24,750.06 index points as against 24,753.92 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N2 billion from N12.913 trillion the previous day to N12.911 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 167.95 million shares exchanged in 3,784 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 39.62 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,178 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBHN Plc. Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Plc followed with a turnover of 28.10 million shares in 623 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, UACN-

