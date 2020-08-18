NSE donates N250,000 endowment fund to YABATECH

As part of commitment to enhance the development and lift the standard of facilities at the Yasba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja branch has presented a cheque of N250,000 to the college for academic development of the institution.

The cheque for the yearly endowment fund instituted by the Society in memory of late Engr. Akinsanya Oludaiye, a distinguished alumnus of the college in collaboration with his family for the best graduating student in Electrical Engineering, was presentedto the college during the visit of the NSE to the institution.

The NSE team led by its Chairman, Mrs. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, an engineer, disclosed that the visit to the college was on how to close the huge gap between the industry and classroom with a view that students could appropriately fit into the industry after graduation.

Akingbagbohun added: “It has become worrisome for us as engineers to see how fresh graduates could not adapt to the industry, and this sad development therefore prompted us to come up with a mentorship, internship programme and endowment fund for the students.

“In view of this, the two daughters of the late Oludaiye put together the endowment fund not only for YABATECH students, but also for the best students in Electrical Engineering in other institutions yearly in remembrance of their father.

The award would be presented on January 25 yearly as part of activities to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the late engineer.”

The NSE branch Chairman, also an alumnus of the college, who graduated in 1996 further expressed excitement that the foundation she received from YABATECH had nurtured her to become what she is today.

She, therefore, expressed gratitude to the institution for grooming and trained her and others such as Engineer Oludaiye to be exemplary engineers, even as she lauded the Rector of the college, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe and his management team for setting the college back to its rightful path.

In his response, the Rector thanked the branch for the gesture, while he informed the team about the college’s N50 billion Endowment Fund set up to address the huge needs of the college, which according to him is in dire need of funds since the government could not do it alone.

He also expressed gratitude to the Oludaiye family for the initiative to write the name of their father in gold.

Like this: Like Loading...