Business Top Stories

NSE down by N393bn on profit taking

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note, declining by 1.83 per cent as investors sold off shares from across the board to take profits. The market had opened the year the previous day on a positive rout. The market performance indices, NSE ASI and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.83 per cent.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 751.25 basis points or 1.83 per cent from 41,147.39 index points the previous day to 40,396.14 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N393 billion to close at N21,122 trillion from N21.515 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 106.03 million shares exchanged in 2,123 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Lasaco Assurance Plc followed with 68.22 million units traded in 403 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 465.68 million shares exchanged in 7,576 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that BOC Gases Plc led the gainers’ chart by 9.72 per cent to close at N10.50 per share while NEM Insurance Plc followed with 9.50 per cent to close at N1.96 per share and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc with a gain of 8.82 per cent to close at 74 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Why Buhari didn’t speak on Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fresh facts emerged last night on why President Muhammadu Buhari did not mention anything about the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday night, during a nationwide broadcast yesterday because it would be “premature and presumptuous.”   Recall that President Buhari had kept mum over the shootings during his presidential broadcast, which many […]
News Top Stories

FG releases WAEC, NECO, common entrance exams’ schedule

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A comprehensive schedule for various national examinations, holding from 17th August to 18th November, 2020, for graduating classes has been released by the Federal Government. The schedule was an offshoot from the series of meetings held between the Ministers of Education and all the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country. Minister of State […]
News Top Stories

Buhari felicitates with ex-NESG Chairman, Ohuabunwa, at 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Rejoices with Osadolor at 60   President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday today, even as he rejoices with ace broadcaster and former Editor, Sunday Guardian, Kingsley Osadolor who turned 60 yesterday.   In different statements Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica