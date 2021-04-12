Business

NSE: Equities close week bearish with 0.13% loss

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities at the equities market finished last week on the negative route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.13 per cent to close the week at 38,866.39 and N20.335 trillion respectively.

 

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE MERI Growth, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II and NSE Growth Index which appreciated by 0.62 per cent, 0.28 per cent, 1.12 per cent, 1.11 per cent and 0.62 per cent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

 

It was another four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday April 5, 2021 (Easter Monday) as public holiday.

 

Meanwhile, a total turnover   887.037 million shares worth N9.193 billion in 17,837 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.445 billion shares valued at N19.039 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,400 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 607.224 million shares valued at N6.066 billion traded in 10,125 deals; thus contributing 68.46 per cent and 65.99 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The conglomerates industry followed with 112.318 million shares worth N572.831 million in 1,450 deals.

 

The third place was Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 57.662 million shares worth N201.453 million in 1,107 deals.

 

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 259.248 million shares worth N4.818 billion in 4,970 deals, contributing 29.23 per cent and 52.41 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Seventeen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 42 in the previous week.

 

Forty equities depreciated in price higher than 22 equities in the previous week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, higher than 98 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 361,254 units of ETPs valued at N1.909 billion were traded last week in 29 deals compared with a total of 108,271 units valued at N445.285 million transacted the previous week in 16 deals.

 

A total of 44,303 units of bonds valued at N55.333 million were traded last week in 13 deals compared with a total of 50,358 units valued at N55.298 million transacted the previous week in 14 deals.

 

Analysts at Cordros Capital, while reacting to the trading, said: “Taking a cue from the trading pattern that ensued this week, we expect market activities to be quiet in the short term as investors keep their gaze on yields direction in the FI market.

 

“Considering that the FY’20 earnings season is gradually coming to a halt, we now expect investors’ sentiment to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and corporate actions.

 

Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

