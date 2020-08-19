Business

NSE erases loss with N2bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on a positive route to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 16 gainers against 13 losers to close the market breath on the positive.

Tllllhe All-Share Index appreciated by 3.82 basis points or 0.015 per cent to close at 25,136.49 index points as against 25.132.67 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew marginally by N2 billion from N13.110 trillion the previous day to N13.112 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 271 million shares exchanged in 3,693 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 80.35 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,216 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 55.59 million shares in 468 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, UPL Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.91 per cent to close at N1.22 per share while Cornerstone Insurance Plc followed with 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share. Lasaco Insurance Plc added 7.14 per cent to close at 30 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Conoil Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.76 per cent to close at N15.25 per share while ARDOVA Plc and Oando Plc shed 9.68 per cent each to close at N12.60 and N2.24 per share respectively. Fidson Healthcare Plc trailed with 5.25 per cent to close at N3.79 per share.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

