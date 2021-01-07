NSE erases previous day’s loss, gains N24bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive rout to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 23 gainers against 16 losers to close the market breadth positive.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 69.01 basis points or 0.17 per cent to close at 40,565.15 index points as against 40.396.14 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew marginally by N24 billion from N21.134 trillion the previous day to N21.158 trillion as market sentiment returned on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 249.55 million shares exchanged in 6,092 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 62.87 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,418 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and UBA Plc.Also, the insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of AXAMansard Plc and Regency Alliance Plc followed with a turnover of 40.52 million shares in 339 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, NEM Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.69 per cent to close at N2.15 per share while BOC Gases Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at N11.50 per share. Japaul Oil Plc added 9.46 per cent to close at 81 kobo per share. On the flip side, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the losers by 8.33 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share while Eterna Oil Plc shed 8.17 per cent to close at N5.28 per share. Deap Capital Plc trailed with 8.00 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share.

