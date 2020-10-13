Business

NSE extends decline by N41bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the fourth trading session as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors.

 

The local bourse recorded only 13 gainers and 16 losers apiece to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 143.91 basis points or 0.27 per cent to close at 28,337.49 index points as against 28,415.31 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation  of equities depreciated by N41 billion from N14.852 trillion the previous day to N14.811 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 384.14 million shares exchanged in 5,759 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 174.20 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,141 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

 

Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed  with a turnover of 85.22 million shares in 1,370 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.92 per cent to close at N3.99 per share while Union Dicon Plc followed with 8.33 per cent to close at 26 kobo per share. Transcorp Plc added 4.84 per cent to close at 65 kobo per share.

 

On the flip side, International Breweries Plc led the losers with a drop of9.11 per cent to close at N4.29 per share while AXA-Mansard Plc shed 5.57 per cent to close at N1.83 per share. Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc trailed with 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE advances, gains N107bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the fifth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.79 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the […]
Business

Borderless Trade’ author counsels SME operators

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business Strategist and Export Trading Consultant, Olori Boye-Ajayi, has offered tips to operators in Small and Medium Enterprises space on how to grow their businesses towards becoming exporters. Boye-Ajayi, who unveiled a book, Borderless Trade, for this purpose recently in Lagos, said the book was written to prompt small businesses to wake up, think differently […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 1.41%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENT   Financial services industry led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals   Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week ended positive as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation both appreciated by 1.41 per cent to close the week […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: