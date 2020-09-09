NSE extends decline by N44bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded 10 gainers against 19 losers to sustain downward trend.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 84.91 basis points or 0.33 per cent to close at 25,497.32 index points as against 25,582.23 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N44 billion from N13.345 trillion the previous day to N13.301 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 251.96 million shares exchanged in 4,185 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 101.40 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,646 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

Also, other financial services sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Custodian and Allied Investment Plc and FCMB Plc followed with a turnover of 62.56 million shares in 321 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 4.44 per cent to close at 94 kobo per share while Transcorp Plc followed with 3.45 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share.

Wapic Insurance Plc added 3.03 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share. On the flip side, ARBICO Plc led the losers by 9.65 per cent to close at N1.03 per share while Royal Exchange Plc shed 6.09 per cent to close at 30 kobo per share. GTBank Plc trailed with 6.18 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share.

