NSE extends decline by N46bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit taking by investors.

The local bourse recorded only 13 gainers and 25 losers apiece to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 91.88 basis points or 0.26 per cent to close at 34,968.94 index points as against 35,056.82 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N46 billion from N18.322 trillion the previous day to N18.276 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 289.39 million shares exchanged in 4,878 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 145.93 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,704 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Coronation Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 58.54 million shares in 251 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage TERMS, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share while Royal Exchange Plc followed with 9.09 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share. FTN Cocoa Plc added 8.00 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share.

