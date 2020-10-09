NSE extends decline by N46bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors.

The local bourse recorded 26 gainers against 17 losers to sustain downward trend for the second consecutive trading session. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 88.13 basis points or 0.31 per cent to close at 28,546.22 index points as against 28,634.35 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N46 billion from N14.966 trillion the previous day to N14.920 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 569.38 million shares exchanged in 6,101 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 224.59 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,798 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, oil and gas sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Eterna Oil Plc and ARDOVA Plc, followed with a turnover of116.74 million shares in 263 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N3.30 per share while Unilever Nigeria Plc followed with 9.76 per cent to close at N13.50 per share. ETI Plc added 8.54 per cent to close at N4.45 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...