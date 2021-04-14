NSE extends decline by N58bn

Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained grip on the local bourse following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only 15 gainers against 18 losers to sustain downward trend.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 110.72 basis points or 0.29 per cent to close at 38,601.83 index points as against 38.712.55 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N58 billion from N20.260 trillion the previous day to N20.202 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 208.81 million shares exchanged in 4,013 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 80.68 million shares exchanged by investors in 915 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 46.23 million shares in 1,125 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Japaul Gold Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 8.70 per cent to close at 75 kobo per share while Nacho Plc followed with 7.39 per cent to close at N2.18 per share. Sterling Bank Plc added 7.14 per cent to close at N1.80 per share. On the flip side, Guinness Nigeria Plc led the losers by 9.91 per cent to close at N24.10 per share while Triple G Plc shed 9.72 per cent to close at 65 kobo per share. NCR Plc trailed with 9.68 per cent to close at N2.52 per share.

