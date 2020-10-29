NSE extends gain by N239bn

Following gradual return to normalcy from #ENDSARS protests across the country , the Nigerian stocks yesterday recorded a huge gain to sustain positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.58 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed of confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 457.31 basis points or 1.58 per cent to close at 29.437.60 index points as against 28.980.29 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N239 billion or 1.58 per cent to close higher at N15.386 trillion from N15.147 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 375.25 million shares in 5,947 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 125.10 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,820 deals.

Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities i shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 107.95 million shares in 1,368 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 41 while decliners closed at five. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Custodian and Allied Investment Plc and Nestle Nigeria Plc topped the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N6.05 and N1,292.50 per share while NEM Insurance Plc followed with 9.85 per cent to close at N2.23 per share and International Breweries l Plc with a gain of 9.84 per cent to close at N6.70 per share.

