NSE extends gain by N324bn

The Nigerian stocks yesterday recorded a huge gain to sustain positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.90 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by621.26 basis points or 1.90 per cent to close at 33.268.36 index points as against 32.647.10 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N324 billion or 1.90 per cent to close higher at N17.383 trillion from N17.059 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 858.16 million shares in 8,142 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 328.62 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,910 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 165.83 million shares in 1,375 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 51 while decliners closed at seven. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Fidson Healthcare Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Niemeth Pharmaceuticals Plc and Sterling Bank Plc topped the gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at N4.95, N20.90, N2.42 and N2.20 per share respectively while GSK Plc followed with 9.85 per cent to close at N7.25 per share and Oando Plc with a gain of 9.82 per cent to close at N3.58 per share.

On the flip side, Learn Africa led the losers’ chart with a drop of 4.78 per cent to close at N1.00 per share. C and I Leasing Nigeria Plc followed with a loss of 4.65 per cent to close at N4.10 per share while Stanbic IBTC Plc dropped by 4.17 per cent to close at N46.00 per share.

