Business

NSE extends gain by N46bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.34 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on under value stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 86.82 basis points or 0.34 per cent to close at 25,413.95 index points as against 25,327.13 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N46 billion or 0.34 per cent to close higher at N13.258 trillion from N13.212 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of1.07 billion shares in 3,221 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Real Estate Development sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 947.74 million shares exchanged by investors in 21 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of UAC-Property Development Company Plc. The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 48.04 million shares in 1,043 deals.

The number of gainers at close of trading session was 27 while decliners also closed at 9. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Livestock Feeds Plc led the gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at 66 kobo per share while Eterna Oil Plc followed with 9.47 per cent to close at N2.08 per share and Jaiz Bank Plc with a gain of 8.93 per cent to close at 61 Kobo per share. On the flip side, Wapic Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 5.71 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share. UBN Plc followed with a loss of 5.66 per cent to close at N5.00 per share while PZ Cussons Plc dropped by 2.38 per cent to close at N4.10 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB seeks partnership with Indian firms on energy, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said there is a tremendous opportunity for Indian companies to collaborate with it in sectors such as power generation and transmission, energy, agricultural transformation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, transportation, and industrialization.   Acting Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the AfDB, Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, stated this during […]
Business

BDCs gear up to resume forex sales

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

POSITIVE CBN expected to resume sales to BDCs when international flights resume   T he Federal Government’s announcement, last week, that international flights would resume in weeks, has pushed Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the country into making preparations for an imminent resumption of foreign exchange sales in their segment of the market, findings […]
Business

Flooding: NAIC AFAN agree to insure 40m farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has revealed that it will partner with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on improving insurance cover for farmers across the country. According to the agency, it is set to insure over 40 million farmers across Nigeria against disasters such as flooding. Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs. Folashade […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: