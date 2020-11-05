NSE extends gain by N5bn

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.03 per cent each. Market watchers attributed development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters continue to leverage undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 8.41 basis points or 0.03 per cent to close at 30.741.88 index points as against 30.733.47 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N5 billion to close higher at N16.068 trillion from N16.063 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 286.45 million shares in 2,889 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 191.27 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,103 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTB Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 18.95 million shares in 434 deals. However, the market breath closed positive as the number of gainers at the close of trading session was 12 while decliners closed at 11. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CHI Plc topped the gainers’ table with 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo per share while Prestige Assurance Plc followed with 7.41 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share and FCMB Plc with a gain of 5.17 per cent to close at N3.05 per share.

On the flip side, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 4.76 per cent to close at 20 kobo per share. Wema Bank Plc followed with a loss of 3.13 per cent to close at 62 kobo per share while Julius Berger Plc dropped by 2.57 per cent to close at 7.05 per share.

