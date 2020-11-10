NSE extends gain by N641bn

Following gradual return of normalcy after hoodlums attacks arising from #ENDSARS protests across the country, stocks yesterday recorded huge gain to sustain positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 3.96 per cent each.

Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 1,226.88 basis points or 3.96 per cent to awardsclose at 32.243.05 index points as against 31.016.17 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N641billion or 3.96 per cent to close higher at N16.847 trillion from N16.206 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of636.01 million shares in 7,210 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 279.43 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,885 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 145.68 million shares in 1,341deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 49 while decliners closed at 11.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Wapco Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, NNFM Plc and Oando Plc topped the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N21.45, 22 kobo, N6.05 and N2.97 per share while Sterling Bank Plc followed with 9.89 per cent to close at N2.00 per share and Cutix Plc with a gain of 9.83 per cent to close at N1.90 per share.

