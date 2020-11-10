Business

NSE extends gain by N641bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Following gradual return of normalcy after hoodlums attacks arising from #ENDSARS protests across the country, stocks yesterday recorded huge gain to sustain positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 3.96 per cent each.
Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 1,226.88 basis points or 3.96 per cent to awardsclose at 32.243.05 index points as against 31.016.17 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N641billion or 3.96 per cent to close higher at N16.847 trillion from N16.206 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of636.01 million shares in 7,210 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 279.43 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,885 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

 

 

banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 145.68 million shares in 1,341deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 49 while decliners closed at 11.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Wapco Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, NNFM Plc and Oando Plc topped the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N21.45, 22 kobo, N6.05 and N2.97 per share while Sterling Bank Plc followed with 9.89 per cent to close at N2.00 per share and Cutix Plc with a gain of 9.83 per cent to close at N1.90 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: Firms worried over financial problems

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the economy still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, a lot of firms are worried about financial problems, unfavourable economic climate, insufficient power supply among other challenges, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) July 2020 Business Expectations Survey (BES) report. According to the report, “respondent firms identified insufficient power supply […]
Business

2019: NNPC narrows net loss to N1.7bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

NNPC’s net loss narrowed to N1.7 billion last year from N803 billion in 2018, the organization said in a statement, citing the impact of contract renegotiations, cost cuts and greater efficiency across its divisions. Revenue slipped to N4.63 trillion from N4.74 trillion.   The NNPC is working to “prune down running costs and grow revenues,” […]
Business

Operator creates 2,950 jobs, deploys equipment to boost operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A terminal operator at Onne Port, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities at the port. The company also said that efforts had been made to deploy reefer racks with 600+ plugs, a new workshop, larger powerhouse and 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes at its terminal to boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: