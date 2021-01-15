Business

NSE extends gain with N325bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian stock market yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.54 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 622.09 basis points or 1.54 per cent to close at 40,963.14 index points as against 40,341.05 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N325 billion or 1.54 per cent to close higher at N21.418 trillion from N21.093 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 809.45 million shares in 6,708 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 208.12 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,935 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Lafarge Africa Plc and FBNH Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of AXAMansard Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 207.72 million shares in 718 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 49 while decliners closed at seven. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Champion Breweries Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.82 per cent to close at N1.23 per share while Nascon Plc followed with 9.72 per cent to close at N17.50 per share and Japaul Gold Plc with a gain of 9.45 per cent to close at N1.39 per share.

On the flip side, Courtville Business Solution Plc led the losers’ chart by 8.33 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share. Niemeth Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with a loss of 6.36 per cent to close at N2.06 per share while Union Dicon Plc dropped by 3.13 per cent to close at 31 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS protests: CIBN advices on peace advocacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As reactions continue to trail the widespread unrest triggered by the shooting of unarmed protesters by yet to be identified soldiers at the Lekki Toll plaza, last Tuesday, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged its members as well as stakeholders to continue to advocate for peace especially among the country’s younger […]
Business

#EndSARS: Nigeria on verge of food crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the wanton destruction and massive looting during the recent #ENDSARS protests nationwide, Nigerian farmers under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have disclosed that the protests affected the country’s food reserves meant for dry season farming. The group, therefore, predicted looming food crisis and hunger early 2021. The association described the […]
Business

Oil edges higher on hopes for US stimulus, demand recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crude oil gained more ground on Tuesday, with prices underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen. Brent crude LCOc1 added 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.21 a barrel, as of 0441 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude CLc1 rose 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $42.26 a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica