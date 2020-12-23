NSE extends gains by N235bn

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.20 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 450.21 basis points or 1.20 per cent to close at 37,893.61 index points as against 37,443.40 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N235 billion or 1.20 per cent to close higher at N19.805 trillion from N19.570 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 442.22 million shares in 4,948 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 184.49 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,885 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc. The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of AXA-Mansard Plc and African Alliance Plc followed with a turnover of 68.73 million shares in 507 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 15 while decliners closed at 22. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Eterna Oil Plc led the gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N4.51 per share while FTN Cocoa Plc followed with 8.82 per cent to close at 74 kobo per share and Japaul Oil Plc with a gain of 8.11 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share. On the flip side, CHI Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share. Red Star Express Plc followed with 9.62 per cent to close at N3.10 per share while ABC Transport Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at 30 kobo per share.

