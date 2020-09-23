Business

NSE extends gains by N42bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook for the third day as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.31 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks.

 

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 80.55 basis points or 0.31 per cent to close at 25,654.90 index points as against 25,574.35 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N42 billion or 0.31 per cent to close higher at N13.407 trillion from N13.365 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 262.05 million shares in 3,254 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 108.64 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,198 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc.

 

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTB Plc and Wema Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 45.85 million shares in 551 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was nine while decliners closed at 17 to sustain negative breath.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Red Star Express Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.80 per cent to close at N3.25 per share while CHI Plc followed with 9.68 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share and Tranex Plc with a gain of 9.33 per cent to close at 82 Kobo per share. On the flip side, UBN Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 6.54 per cent to close at N5.00 per share.

 

Cornerstone Insurance Plc followed by 6.25 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share while A Linkage Assurance Plc dropped by 5.00 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

WTO: Ex-USAID director, Runde endorses Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Daniel Runde, former Director of the Office of Global Development Alliances at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has urged the US to support Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she vies for the director-general position.   Okonjo-Iweala, who currently chairs the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), is up against seven other candidates from Mexico, […]
Business

Naira: Weak economy stems further slide

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although it has been falling steadily against the dollar in recent weeks, the naira would have suffered even more depreciation against the greenback but for Nigeria’s very weak economy, analysts at Coronation Capital have said.   The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, noted that the slump […]
Business

IST harps on adequate training for lawyers

Posted on Author By Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

A cting Chairman, Investments & Security Tribunal (IST), Hon. Jude I. Udunni, has harped on adequate  training and sensitisation for lawyers and litigants handling  cases at investment tribunal.     He said  lack of knowledge on the nature of IST  made some lawyers  lose cases at IST. Udunni stated this  recently in Abuja during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: