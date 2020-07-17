Business

NSE extends gains with N104bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Axxela Funding’s N11.50bn bond listed

Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook for the second consecutive trading session as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.83 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks.

This is just as the NSE listed the Axxela Funding 1 Plc N11.50bn Series 1 Bond under its N50.00bn Bond Issuance Programme on the Exchange’s platform. Axxela Funding 1 is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated by Axxela Limited to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities in the domestic capital market. Meanwhile, on yesterday’s transactions, the All- Share Index rose by 199.8 basis points or 0.83 per cent to close at 24.330.06 index points as against 24.130.26 recorded the previous day.

Market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N104 billion or 0.83 per cent to close higher at N12.69 trillion from N12.59 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. A turnover of 207.40 million shares in 3,323 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 76.48 million shares exchanged by investors in 663 deals. Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Mining to contribute 5% to nation’s GDP by 2025

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the country’s renewed interest in mining sector, the Federal Government has disclosed that the country’s mining sector is now targeting a five per cent contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by year 2025. Apparently, this is a leap from its 2016 position where it stated that it had re-positioned the mining sector to […]
Business

Demand for probe heightens as subsidy gulps N10trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Group picks holes in FG’s price modulation REALITY Women professionals say COVID-19 accentuates hitherto ignored reality     Fuel subsidy is contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and has gulped an average of N10 trillion in the last 10 years.   Women in Energy Network, an umbrella body for all women in the sector, which […]
Business

FG may crash price of cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    T he Federal Government says it will evaluate and review the price of domestic gas across the country so as to make it more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.     Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while inaugurating a committee on the gas sector-wide review of the domestic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: