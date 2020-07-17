NSE extends gains with N104bn

Axxela Funding’s N11.50bn bond listed

Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook for the second consecutive trading session as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.83 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks.

This is just as the NSE listed the Axxela Funding 1 Plc N11.50bn Series 1 Bond under its N50.00bn Bond Issuance Programme on the Exchange’s platform. Axxela Funding 1 is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated by Axxela Limited to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities in the domestic capital market. Meanwhile, on yesterday’s transactions, the All- Share Index rose by 199.8 basis points or 0.83 per cent to close at 24.330.06 index points as against 24.130.26 recorded the previous day.

Market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N104 billion or 0.83 per cent to close higher at N12.69 trillion from N12.59 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. A turnover of 207.40 million shares in 3,323 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 76.48 million shares exchanged by investors in 663 deals. Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc.

