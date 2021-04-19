NSE extends weekly decline by 0.15% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange, last week, suffered further losses as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent to close the week at 38,808.01 and N20.310 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Lotus II, NSE Industrial and NSE Sovereign Bond Index, which appreciated by 0.65 per cent, 0.09 per cent, 0.95 per cent, and 0.17 per cent while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.263 billion shares worth N10.759 billion in 19,975 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 887.037 million shares valued at N9.193 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,837 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 853.125 million shares valued at N6.754 billion traded in 11,127 deals; thus contributing 67.56 per cent and 62.78 per cnt to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 103.226 million shares worth N704.563 million in 954 deals. The third place was Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 89.472 million shares worth N353.533 million in 1,479 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 390.775 million shares worth N2.021 billion in 3,241 deals, contributing 30.94 per cent and 18.7 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Eighteen equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 17 equities in the previous week.

Forty seven equities depreciated in price higher than 40 equities in the previous week, while 97 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 671,160 units of ETPs valued at N2.507 billion were traded last week in 76 deals compared with a total of 361,254 units valued at N1.909 billion transacted the previous week in 29 deals.

A total of 60,714 units of bonds valued at N73.497 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 44,303 units valued at N55.333 million transacted the previous week in 13 deals.

Trading License Holders were notified that trading in the shares of 11 Plc was suspended on Monday April 12, 2021. The suspension was necessary to prevent trading in the shares of 11 Plc following the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s approval of the company’s voluntary delisting application.

The suspension is preparatory towards the eventual delisting of the company from the daily official list of Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Like this: Like Loading...