Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.15% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange, last week, suffered further losses as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent to close the week at 38,808.01 and N20.310 trillion respectively.

 

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Lotus II, NSE Industrial and NSE Sovereign Bond Index, which appreciated by 0.65 per cent, 0.09 per cent, 0.95 per cent, and 0.17 per cent while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 1.263 billion shares worth N10.759 billion in 19,975 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 887.037 million shares valued at N9.193 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,837 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with  853.125 million shares valued at N6.754 billion traded in 11,127 deals; thus contributing 67.56 per cent and 62.78 per cnt to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 103.226 million shares worth N704.563 million in 954 deals. The third place was Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 89.472 million shares worth N353.533 million in 1,479 deals.

 

Trading in the top three equities, Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 390.775 million shares worth N2.021 billion in 3,241 deals, contributing 30.94 per cent and 18.7 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Eighteen equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 17 equities in the previous week.

 

Forty seven  equities depreciated in price higher than 40 equities in the previous week, while 97 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 671,160 units of ETPs valued at N2.507 billion were traded last week in 76 deals compared with a total of 361,254 units valued at N1.909 billion transacted the previous week in 29 deals.

 

A total of 60,714 units of bonds valued at N73.497 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 44,303 units valued at N55.333 million transacted the previous week in 13 deals.

 

Trading License Holders were notified that trading in the shares of 11 Plc was suspended on Monday April 12, 2021. The suspension was necessary to prevent trading in the shares of 11 Plc following the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s approval of the company’s voluntary delisting application.

 

The suspension is preparatory towards the eventual delisting of the company from the daily official list of Nigerian Exchange Limited.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Port investors mull training, technical support pact with NIMASA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The executive officers of the Port of Antwerp International have said that they would partner with the Nigerian maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the areas of training, technical support and cooperation.   The executive officers stressed in Lagos during a meeting with Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. […]
Business

I always go extra mile for my customers – Sandro Stadelmann

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Estate mogul and businessman, Sandro Stadelmann has opened up on the secrets of his successful career as a realtor. “Go above and beyond for your customers” is a principle that has always worked for the Austrian real estate entrepreneur. Since founding his company Mister Immo GmbH in 2017, Sandro has pursued the ultimate […]
Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum set new trading records

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bitcoin and Ethereum hit a new all-time high on Friday. Bitcoin, world’s most popular cryptocurrency, rose 6.4 per cent to reach an all-time high above $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 per cent. It has surged more than 92 per cent this year, and now has a market value of more than $1 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica