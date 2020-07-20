NSE extends weekly decline by 0.8%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week extended weekly decline as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.08 per cent to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.94 per cent and 0.52 per cent respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.016 billion shares worth N7.436 billion in 18,092 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 901.542 million shares valued at N13.453 billion that exchanged hands the preceding week in 18,676 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 784.322 million shares valued at N3.305 billion traded in 10,592 deals; thus contributing 77.23 per cent and 44.45 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas industry followed with 61.822 million shares worth N418.191 million in 984 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 42.999 million shares worth N1.102 billion in 2,848 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank Plc, FCMB Holdings Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 416.989 million shares worth N791.078 million in 2,752 deals, contributing 41.06 per cent and 10.64 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty six equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 25 equities in the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 33 equities in the previous week, while 101 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 106,450 units valued at N117.642 million were traded this week in 4 deals, compared with a total of 301,094 units valued at N2.384 billion transacted last week in 14 deals.

A total of 2,408 units valued at N2.614 million were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 11,487 units valued at N14.769 million transacted last week in 13 deals.

Additional volumes of 32,989,935, 16,223,001 and 50,787,064 units were added to the following bonds 12.75 per cent FGN APR 2023, 12.50 per cent FGN MAR 2035 and 12.98 per cent FGN MAR 2050 respectively on Thursday 16th of July, 2020.

