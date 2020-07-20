Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.8%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week extended weekly decline as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.08 per cent to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.

 

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.94 per cent and 0.52 per cent respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 1.016 billion shares worth N7.436 billion in 18,092 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 901.542 million shares valued at N13.453 billion that  exchanged hands the preceding week in 18,676 deals.

 

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 784.322 million shares valued at N3.305 billion traded in 10,592 deals; thus contributing 77.23 per cent and 44.45 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Oil and Gas industry followed with 61.822 million shares worth N418.191 million in 984 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 42.999 million shares worth N1.102 billion in  2,848 deals.

 

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank Plc, FCMB Holdings Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 416.989 million shares worth N791.078 million in 2,752 deals, contributing 41.06 per cent and 10.64 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Twenty six equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 25 equities in the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 33 equities in the previous week, while 101 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 106,450 units valued at N117.642 million were traded this week in 4 deals, compared with a total of 301,094 units valued at N2.384 billion transacted last week in 14 deals.

 

A total of 2,408 units valued at N2.614 million were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 11,487 units valued at N14.769 million transacted last week in 13 deals.

 

Additional volumes of 32,989,935, 16,223,001 and 50,787,064 units were added to the following bonds 12.75 per cent FGN APR 2023, 12.50 per cent FGN MAR 2035 and 12.98 per cent FGN MAR 2050 respectively on Thursday 16th of July, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Okwuashi: Maritime holds the key to Nigeria’s growth

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE,

  The Rector, Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), Alex Favour Okwuashi, a professor of maritime administration, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE,  says the maritime industry can grow the nation’s economy after coronavirus crisis, if government focuses on infrastructure development and capacity building   What was your observation of the port industry when […]
Business

Firm decries indiscriminate siting of off docks

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

SIFAX Off Dock has opposed the indiscriminate siting of off dock terminals in Lagos. The company urged relevant government agencies to strictly enforce the policies that guide the off dock location in Lagos State.   The Group’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, said in a statement that the company had advised stakeholders in the maritime […]
Business

Nigeria, others push global economic start-up to $3trn

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A new report by Silicon Valley-based research, Startup Genome, has reported that Nigeria and others in the world have pushed up the value of the global economic start-up to over $3 trillion. Startup Genome, in its latest Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), indicated that an increasing number of cities around the world had developed viable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: