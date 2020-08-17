NSE extends weekly gains by 0.63%

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, last week, sustained bullish rally as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.63 per cent to close the week at 25,199.84 and N13.146 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE 30, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Lotus and NSE Industrial Goods Indices, which depreciated by 0.31 per cent 1.27 per cent, 0.03 per cent, 0.07, 0.01, 0.70 per cent and 2.71per cent while the NSE ASeM Closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.327 billion shares worth N13.934 billion in 19,392 deals were traded last week week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.065 billion shares valued at N10.798 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 20,482 deals

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 886.545 million shares valued at N8.360 billion traded in 10,161 deals; thus contributing 66.79 per cent and 60.00 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates industry followed with 155.956 million shares worth N187.728 million in 828 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 141.099 million shares worth N2.229 billion in 3,403 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 419.455 million shares worth N6.079 billion in 3,854 deals, contributing 31.60 per cent and 43.63 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 41 equities in the previous week. Thirty three equities depreciated in price, higher than 18 equities in the previous week, while 101 equities remained unchanged, lower than 104 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 25,904 units valued a N169.443 million were traded last week in 17 deals, compared with a total of 118,062 units valued at N1.061 billion transacted the previous week in 26 deals. A total of 2,542 units valued at N3.412 million were traded last week in seven deals compared with a total of 56,530 units valued at N58.664 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals

