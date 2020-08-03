NSE extends weekly gains by 1.09%

Transaction activities last week closed positive, extending weekly gains as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 1.09 per cent to close the week at 24,693.73 and N12.882 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas indices, which depreciated by 0.06 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 6.51 per cent respectively

It was a brief trading week as the market opened for three days in observance of the public holidays declared by the Federal Government of Nigeria to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

A total turnover of 421.984 million shares worth N5.337 billion in 11,801 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.350 billion shares valued at N14.433 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,723 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 249.588 million shares valued at N1.563 billion traded in 5,899 deals; thus contributing 59.15 per cent and 29.29 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods industry followed with 51.760 million shares worth N1.072 billion in 1,877 deals.

The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 46.197 million shares worth N833.473 million in 1,489 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely WAPCO Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 110.114 million shares worth N685.942 million in 1,587 deals, contributing 26.09% and 12.85 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty four equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 28 equities in the previous week. Twenty eight equities depreciated in price, higher than 25 equities in the previous week, while 111 equities remained unchanged, higher than 110 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 34,880 units valued at N44.775 million were traded last week in 22 deals, compared with a total of 53,420 units valued at N444.544 million transacted the previous week in 14 deals

