NSE extends weekly gains by 1.41%

POSITIVE SENTIMENT

Financial services industry led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week ended positive as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation both appreciated by 1.41 per cent to close the week at 25,041.89 and N13.063 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance Index which depreciated by 0.28 per cent while the NSE ASeM Closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.065 billion shares worth N10.798 billion in 20,482 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 421.984 million shares valued at N5.337 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 11,801 deals.

The Financial services industry (measured in volume) led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals; thus contributing 63.59 per cent and 46.95 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 153.384 million shares worth N580.216 million in 894 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.404 million shares worth N861.263 million in 1,671 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, UACN Plc and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 320.196 million shares worth N1.802 billion in 2,639 deals, contributing 30.06 per cent and 16.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Forty one equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 24 equities in the previous week.

Eighteen equities depreciated in price, lower than 28 equities the previous week, while 104 equities remained unchanged, lower than 111 equities recorded the previous week.

A total of 118,062 units valued at N1.061 billion were traded last week in 26 deals, compared with a total of 34,880 units valued at N44.775 million transacted the previous week in 22 deals.

A total of 56,530 units valued at N58.664 million were traded last week in 15 deals compared with a total of 11,909 units valued at N15.732 million transacted the previous week in eight deals.

