NSE extends weekly gains by 2.53%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed last week green as the NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 2.53 per cent while market capitalisation appreciated by 2.55 per cent to close the week at 26,985.77 and N14.105 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods which depreciated by 0.75 per cent while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday October 1, 2020 a public holiday to mark the nations 60th Independence anniversary A total turnover of 1.532 billion shares worth N16.901 billion in 17,882 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.567 billion shares valued at N20.559 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 18,396 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.292 billion shares valued at N10.562 billion traded in 10,046 deals; thus contributing 84.29 per cent and 62.49 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 62.395 million shares worth N89.205 million in 453 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 55.168 million shares worth N2.976 billion in 1,752 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 815.646 million shares worth N7.311 billion in 4,461 deals, contributing 53.22 per cent and 43.26 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty six equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 35 equities in the previous week. 15 equities depreciated in price, lower than 28 equities in the previous week, while 112 equities remained unchanged, higher than 100 equities recorded in the previous week

A total of 192,781 units valued at N1.597 billion were traded last week in 24 deals compared with a total of 119,603 units valued at N1.228 million transacted the previous week in 16 deals.

A total of 103,480 units valued at N123.507 million were traded last week in 24 deals compared with a total of 467 units valued at N564.073.49 transacted the previous week in five deals. A total volume of 146,878,241 ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc was admitted to trade at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, 30th September 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...