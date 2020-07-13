NSE extends weekly losses by 0.12%

DOWNTURN

One hundred and five quities remained unchanged, higher than 91 equities recorded in the previous week

rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week extended weekly downturn as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.12 per cent to close the week at 24,306.36 and N12.680 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE MERI Value Indices which appreciated by 2.37 per cent, 0.89 per cent, 5.85 per cent, 1.13 per cent, 5.86 per cent, 4.66% and 4.36 per cent respectively.

A total turnover of 901.542 million shares worth N13.453 billion in 18,676 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 961.833 million shares valued at N9.181 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 20,058 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 629.368 million shares valued at N5.186 billion traded in 9,887 deals; thus contributing 69.81 per cent and 38.55 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT industry followed with 59.506 million shares worth N5.161 billion in 684 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.136 million shares worth N1.385 billion in 2,993 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 293.678 million shares worth N4.042 billion in 4,334 deals, contributing 32.58 per cent and 30.05 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 13 equities in the previous week. 33 equities depreciated in price, lower than 59 equities in the previous week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, higher than 91 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 301,094 units valued at N2.384 billion were traded last week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 358,114 units valued at N1.912 billion transacted the previous week in 25 deals.

A total of 11,487 units valued at N14.769 million were traded last week in 13 deals compared with a total of 4,590 units valued at N5.515 million transacted the previous week in 14 deals.

