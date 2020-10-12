NSE extends weekly rally by 5.30%

POSITIVE SENTIMENT

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week further extended weekly rally, highest in more than five years as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 5.30 per cent to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively. All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM Index which closed flat. A total turnover of 3.140 billion shares worth N35.372 billion in 35,099 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.532 billion shares valued at N16.901 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,882 deals. The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.325 billion shares valued at N25.816 billion traded in 21,306 deals; thus contributing 74.05 per cent and 72.99 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Oil and Gas industry followed with 200.567 million shares worth N1.012 billion in 1,977 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 149.200 million shares worth N3.631 billion in 2,991 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 1.236 billion shares worth N15.724 billion in 9,774 deals, contributing 39.36 per cent and 44.45 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Fifty three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 36 equities in the previous week. 14 equities depreciated in price, lower than 15 equities in the previous week, while 96 equities remained unchanged, lower than 112 recorded in the previous week. A total of 1.051 million units valued at N4.847 billion were traded last week in 33 deals compared with a total of 192,781 units valued at N1.597 billion transacted the previous week in 24 deals A total of 79,691 units valued at N108.241 million were traded last week in 23 deals compared with a total of 103,480 units valued at N123.507 million transacted the previous week in 24 deals. A total volume of 91,619 units of 3.501 per cent FGS SEP 2022 and 202,665 units of 4.501 per cent FGS SEP 2023 were admitted to trade at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday 6th October, 2020.

