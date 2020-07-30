Business

NSE gains N23bn on blue chip firms

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities market yesterday halted the previous trading session loss, following bargain hunting activities on blue chip stocks. However, the market breadth closed positive, recording 18 gainers against 14 losers as both market performance indices grew by 0.18 per cent. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by basis points or 43.57 per cent to close at 24,693.73 index points as against 24.650.16 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N23 billion from N12.858 trillion the previous day to N12.881 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 101.58 million shares exchanged in 3,685 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 31.37 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,224 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 28.22 million shares in 775 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at 55 kobo and N310.20 per share respectively while Prestige Assurance Plc followed with 8.70 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share. PZ Cussons Plc added 5.13 per cent to close at N4.10 per share. On the flip side, NPF MFB Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.92 per cent to close at N1.18 per share while ARBICO Nigeria Plc shed 9.74 per cent to close at N1.39 per share. Studio Press Plc trailed with 9.55 per cent to close at N1.80 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NCS: Stakeholders reject Customs’ concession, laud N569bn revenue

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

•Say: It’s a costly duplication of functions   •‘Foreign interests eyeing multi-billion naira CISS fund’     As independent finding reveals that despite the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected over N569 billion as revenue as at end of May 2020; representing 63.2 per cent of the N900 billion 2020 […]
Business

Google extends work from home through June next year

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it would allow employees, who do not need to be in the office, to work from home until the end of June 2021. Google had said in May it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from […]
Business

CBN: Manufacturing PMI slides further to 41.1 in June

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Nigerian economy as the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month. The report, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI for June dropped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: