NSE gains N82bn in week opener

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market also closed green last Friday.

The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.45 per cent with market breathe closing negative with 17 gainers as against 29 losers.

The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 156.63 basis points or 0.45 per cent from 34,885.51 index points last Friday to 35,042.14 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N82 billion to close at N18.309 trillion from N18.228 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 128.18 million shares exchanged in 1,961 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Access Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and AXAMansard Insurance Plc followed with 64.28 million units traded in 354 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 416.53 million shares

